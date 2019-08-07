Taapsee Pannu Poses in the Sea in Satin Dress and Fans are Worried About the Outfit
For a new magazine cover, Taapsee Pannu has posed in a black one-shoulder dress which looks more suited for a formal evening than a dip in the ocean.
Image: Instagram
You've probably seen tonnes of glam photoshoots in the ocean with stars and models wearing appealing swimsuits. But Taapsee Pannu is bending the rules to wear a formal dress, much suited for a evening soiree, to pose in the ocean. On the latest cover of Elle magazine, the Pink actress is seen wearing a Duchess satin dress as she stands in water up to her waist.
The black one-shoulder dress is by designer Tarun Tahiliani and the shoot happened in Mauritius. While the actress is all smiles for the 'riding the wave' themed shoot, the dress is clearly not a regular outfit for a dip in the sea. As the 30-year-old actress shared the photos on her Instagram, fans commented to voice their concerns about the fate of the dress after being dipped in water. One fan said, "Itni acchi dress paani me jake karab kiya😑, kya jarurat thi paani me jane ki, tumhe Sardhi hui toh?"
The photos got a lot of praise from other Bollywood actresses like Vidya Balan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Rakul Preet who commented to show their appreciation. Take a look at the photos here:
View this post on Instagram
Duchess satin dress, @taruntahiliani.
View this post on Instagram
Besides the photos in the sea, Elle magazine also shared pictures of Taapsee posing on the beach in another formal black dress. "Whatever you do, make sure you're happy. Live every day, because it is not going to come back," the magazine quoted Taapsee in one of the captions.
View this post on Instagram
Jersey dress, @kristinafidelskaya. Leather boots, @michaelkors
Last seen in Game Over, Taapsee's next release is Mission Mangal that will hit the theatres on August 15. She also has Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.
