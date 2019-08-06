Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Taapsee Pannu Pulls Off 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' Hook Step With Madhuri Dixit

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is gearing up for the release of 'Mission Mangal', recreated an iconic moment from Sooraj Barjatya's 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!' with Madhuri Dixit.

News18.com

Updated:August 6, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Taapsee Pannu Pulls Off 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' Hook Step With Madhuri Dixit
Image courtesy: Instagram/Taapsee Pannu
Loading...

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is gearing up for the release of Mission Mangal, recreated an iconic moment from Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! with Madhuri Dixit as the classic family drama completed 25 years on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared a few pictures with Madhuri, who she met on the sets of a dance reality show. In one of the pictures, Madhuri and Taapsee can be seen recreating the ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’ moment. While Madhuri is seen reprising the role of Salman with a slingshot, Taapsee strikes a pose as Madhuri from the film.

"25 years of Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and what a perfect day to meet this beautiful woman who has given us #SmileGoals #GraceGoals and #BeautyGoals @madhuridixitnene," Taapsee captioned the photos.

Renuka Shahane and Madhuri, who played on-screen sisters Pooja and Nisha, respectively, also shared adorable posts on social media as the film clocked 25 years.

Renuka shared several unseen BTS pictures from the sets of the film. Madhuri shared a special tribute video to recreate some special moments from the film.

"Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart," Madhuri wrote.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram