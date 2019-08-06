Taapsee Pannu Pulls Off 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' Hook Step With Madhuri Dixit

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is gearing up for the release of Mission Mangal, recreated an iconic moment from Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! with Madhuri Dixit as the classic family drama completed 25 years on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared a few pictures with Madhuri, who she met on the sets of a dance reality show. In one of the pictures, Madhuri and Taapsee can be seen recreating the ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’ moment. While Madhuri is seen reprising the role of Salman with a slingshot, Taapsee strikes a pose as Madhuri from the film.

"25 years of Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and what a perfect day to meet this beautiful woman who has given us #SmileGoals #GraceGoals and #BeautyGoals @madhuridixitnene," Taapsee captioned the photos.

Renuka Shahane and Madhuri, who played on-screen sisters Pooja and Nisha, respectively, also shared adorable posts on social media as the film clocked 25 years.

Renuka shared several unseen BTS pictures from the sets of the film. Madhuri shared a special tribute video to recreate some special moments from the film.

"Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart," Madhuri wrote.

