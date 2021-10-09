Taapsee Pannu Reacts to Aryan Khan's Arrest, 'It's a Baggage Every Big Star's Family Carries'

Actress Taapsee Pannu has said that being part of “a big star’s family" comes with its baggage. Her comments come after Aryan Khan’s arrest in the Mumbai drug bust case. On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan’s bail plea was rejected by Esplanade magistrate court in the case and the 23-year-old star kid remained at the Arthur Road jail.

Aryan was detained after Narcotics Control Bureau’s raid on a Goa-bound cruise. He was one amongst several others who were apprehended on the cruise ship off Mumbai’s coast on October 3.

Karan Johar Rushes to Mannat After Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Denied Bail in Drug Bust Case

Speaking about the case in an interview with ETimes, Taapsee said, “That’s a part and parcel of being a public figure. And, that’s a baggage every public figure’s family also carries, whether they like it or not. You have the positives of enjoying a star status and this is the kind of negative that also comes with it. If it’s a family of a big star, you also enjoy the perks of that, right? So, there’s a negative side also that you end up facing."

“As far as you’re prepared to face the consequences after going through the trial officially, you know you don’t really have to bother. I think with that kind of stardom level, you’re aware of the scrutiny that’s going to happen," Taapsee added.

Meanwhile, several within the film industry like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Sussanne Khan, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Pooja Bhatt and Hansal Mehta came out in support of Shah Rukh and his son Aryan. The hashtag ‘Release Aryan Khan’ started to trend on Twitter with netizens extending their support to SRK and Aryan. Images of fans crowding outside SRK’s Mumbai home Mannat went viral on social media. Many also put up messages outside his residence and on social media extending support to the family and to Aryan.

Before this Salman Khan and his sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri visited Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home to show their support.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.