Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Kangana Being Offered Her Role in Saand Ki Aankh First

The upcoming biographical movie Saand Ki Aankh has been in the news. Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu as leads, the film is about two old ave shooters in Uttar Pradesh.

However, Kangana Ranaut's spokesperson Rangoli Chandel had tweeted that Kangana was offered the role and turned it as she wanted an age-appropriate actor to play the role.

Taapsee Pannu who is known to speak her heart every time, responded to it in a a recent interview with Pinkvilla. She said,“The makers must have gone to Kangana for this role. Actually, they went to half the industry as they received bizarre reasons.”

She further added, “As far as I am concerned, the makers never approached me. When I got to know that such a film was being planned, I personally reached out to them. I have no shame in admitting that. I told them that I wanted to do it. Meanwhile, it took us two years to find the parallel female lead.”

The movie is based on two Octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar from UP, one of the oldest sharpshooters in the world. Controversies started when veteran actor Neena Gupta had retweeted a user's tweet who had pointed out how the actors in their 60's such as her and Shabhana Azmi would have been a better fit in the movie.

Yes i was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai https://t.co/6Fmrxn0HbE — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) September 24, 2019

Later, Soni Razdan too had given her statement in the favour of it and said in a statement to the Quint a part of which read, "This makes no sense. I think it’s about authenticity. Would The Kominsky Method have worked with 30-year-olds? It’s just silly beyond a point."

Taapsee had once again defended her casting and said in an interview with TOI, “Taapsee and Bhumi are not 60 years old, agreed, but then what is an actor’s job? If I have to portray myself on-screen in every film then I should stop calling myself an actor. I should just be a Taapsee Pannu in every film.”

