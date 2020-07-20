Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's 'B Grade Actress' Comment, Says 'I Refuse To Be Bitter'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently appeared on Republic TV and made allegations against some Hindi film fraternity members. She was speaking to journalist Arnab Goswami in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide last month.

During the course of discussion, she called Taapsee Pannu a ‘B-grade actress’ who would come to Karan Johar’s defence at times. Now, in an interview with the Hindustan Times, Pannu has hit back at Ranaut.

She said, “I never mentioned anywhere I like Karan Johar or anyone she alleges, but I have never said I hate them either. So, the fact that you don’t hate someone she hates, is equivalent to ‘you like that person and you suck up to that person’?”

Read: Kangana Ranaut Claims Aditya Chopra Threatened Her for Refusing Sultan

In her TV interaction, Ranaut called Pannu and Swara Bhasker better looking and more talented than Ananya Pandey and Alia Bhatt. In response, Pannu said, “First of all I don’t think my existence has got anything to do with looks primarily. And, I have had my share of struggles and just because I don’t glorify them and deal with them with a positive outlook, doesn’t make me any less of the ‘outsider’.”

Pannu also tweeted, “Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na.”

Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

Ranaut has been very vocal after Sushant’s death and has been calling some Bollywood members a part of the ‘movie mafia’. She has also accused Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar of conspiring against outsiders in the film industry.