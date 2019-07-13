Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Taapsee Pannu Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli's 'Sasti Copy' Remark

Taapsee Pannu has reacted to Rangoli Chandel's tweet in which she termed her as Kangana Ranaut's 'sasti copy' by saying that when people troll a person, it means that person mattered to them.

IANS

Updated:July 13, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli's 'Sasti Copy' Remark
Image courtesy: Rangoli Chandel, Taapsee Pannu/ Instagram
Actress Taapsee Pannu has reacted to Rangoli Chandel's tweet in which she termed her as Kangana Ranaut's 'sasti copy' by saying that when people troll a person, it means that person mattered to them.

The 'Manmarziyaan' star also said that she wanted to concentrate on her work and that she didn't believe in spending her time on such kind of issues.

Taapsee was interacting with the media after meeting cancer affected children as part of a fund raising initiative hosted by a radio station here on Friday.

Few days ago, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had called out Taapsee and Varun Dhawan for not mentioning Kangana's name while praising the trailer of 'Judgemental Hai Kya' starring Rajkummar Rao and Kangana.

Rangoli had slammed Taapsee, calling her 'sasti copy'. In another tweet, she asked Varun to mention her sister's name while appreciating the trailer.

After Rangoli's tweet, Kangana also backed her sister by saying that people should be ready to take a dig at themselves when they make fun of others.

Reacting to the social media bashing, Taapsee said, "When you are getting trolled, it means you matter. If you are not getting trolled, it means nobody wants to spend time and energy on you and you don't matter to anyone."

Taapsee added that she would like to concentrate on her work rather than spending her time on such things. "I don't believe in spending my time on these issues. I feel our life is too short and there is a lot of work to do in that span. There is a lot of important work in my life, so I would like to concentrate on that aspect," she said.

Taapsee also could not resist taking a jibe at Rangoli and Kangana via tiwtter on Thursday.

The first teaser of Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh' was released on Thursday. When Varun Dhawan congratulated director Tushar Hiranandani on the teaser launch, Taapsee saw the right opportunity to take a dig at Rangoli.

"Proud of you Tushar. Bringing real Indian heroes on the big screen. Best dadis," Varun wrote in a tweet.

Taapsee replied, "Arre Varun but u have not written our names. y no appreciation for us??? Why why why?"

