Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starring Saand ki Aankh’s trailer was launched recently. It stirred a new debate of ageism in the industry with Bumi and Taapsee for playing 60-year-old grandmothers in their 30s and they had to transform themselves with make up to look that age.

Recently, Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut’s sister tweeted against the actresses. She said that Bollywood should cast age-appropriate actors for older characters. Rangoli had written in a recent tweet that her sister, actor Kangana Ranaut, was offered a role in Saand Ki Aankh, but she refused. In fact, she also added that Kangana had suggested that the producers cast Neena Gupta and Ramya Krishnan instead.

Taapsee Pannu, who has been at loggerheads with the two sisters for a while now, finally broke her silence. She responded to Rangoli’s comments by writing a statement which she went on to share on Twitter. “I hope and can only hope this will answer the question once n for all coz honestly now it’s getting boring for us to repeat ourselves,” she began.

I hope and can only hope this will answer the question once n for all coz honestly now it’s getting boring for us to repeat ourselves. So all you lovely people here goes my RESPONSE -#SaandKiAankh pic.twitter.com/guldaTWaks — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 24, 2019

Here’s her statement: “I wonder... I just wonder... Do we ever want to embrace the positivity or just keep latching on to negativity and glorifying it to save our lack of risk taking tendencies. Have we really lost the shoulder along with our spine to support people who venture out of their comfort zone to bring about a change???? Or it’s just reserved for two females who at relatively nascent stage of their career venture out to do something, which we were told, most of the people turned down? I wonder .... I just wonder... Did we ask the same question when we all loved what Anupam Kher did in Saaransh.”

“Did we question when Nargis Dutt played mother to Sunil Dutt? Did we question John Travolta for playing a woman in Hairspray? Did we question Eddie Murphy for playing a white Jewish man in Coming to America? Did we question when Aamir Khan played a college kid in 3 Idiots ? And in the future are we going to question Ayushmann Khurrana for playing a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan? Or these lovely allegations and questions ore reserved only for us???,” the statement reads.

“Well even if it is... we thank you from the bottom of our heart for noticing our little effort to bring to you something new, something different , something you all want to comment on, something you all want to attach yourself to, be it in any way, and something that attracted your attention. After all cinema is also about thought. Let’s keep the discussion going and hope your questions will be answered and doubts will be cleared this Diwali kyuki hum toh aa rahe hain iss baar pataake nahi goliyaan barsaane. Thank you for all the love and attention you have bestowed upon our small film with BIG heart!,” reads Taapsee’s statement.

Saand Ki Aankh is a story of two sexagenarians, who became champion sharpshooters after the age of 60. The film is directed by debutant Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap. The film will hit the theatres on October 25.

Neena Gupta, also shared her opinion on the issue saying, “Hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai (At least cast us for the role that suit our age)”. Rangoli had earlier commented that “Neena ji Kangana was offered this movie and she loved the true story of Grandmom’s achievements she suggested yours and Ramya Krishnan ma’am’s name for lead roles but these men can’t remove deeply rooted sexism from their filthy brains ...We will never have a Meryl Streep in India if we keep shamelessly displaying older women phobia like this... shame on you all Bolly filth... for promoting sexism in the name of feminism.”

Neena Gupta had praised Kangana for recommending her name. “Oh really how nice of Kangana.”

