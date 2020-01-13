Taapsee Pannu Reacts to Saqib Saleem's Look as Mohinder Amarnath in '83, Says 'Jimmy Aa Gaya'

Taapsee Pannu reacted to the first look poster of Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath from the upcoming feature '83 and reminded him that he is still supposed to teach her the cover drive shot. Earlier, when Taapsee had announced her cricket feature Shabaash Mithu, based on Mithali Raj, Saqib had offered to teach her the cover drive.

Reacting to Saqib's look reveal from '83, Taapsee also teased him by writing 'Jimmy aa gaya', while referring to Bollywood track featuring Mithun Chakraborty. Jimmy was the nick name of Mohinder while he played with the cricket team. Check out Taapsee's reaction to Saqib's '83 look below:

Meanwhile, Taapsee, after much speculation around the project, finally announced in December that she will taking on the role of Indian cricketer Mithali in the upcoming sports biopic from director Rahul Dholakia--Shabaash Mithu. The film will be backed by Viacom18 Studios.

At the time of announcement of the biopic project, Taapsee had said that she was honoured to play the role and has already started feeling the pressure of stepping in Mithali's shoes.

At present, apart from Taapsee and Saqib, Shahid Kapoor will also play a cricketer in Jersey, releasing in 2020. Meanwhile, there are also unconfirmed reports that Anushka Sharma is also doing a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

