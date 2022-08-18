Taapsee Pannu Recalls Anurag Kashyap Told Her To Work With Rohit Shetty If She Wants To Be a 'Star'

Taapsee Pannu is currently one of the leading stars in the Bollywood Industry. Known for her power-packed roles in films like Pink and Badla, the talented actress has proved time and again what she is capable of. As her upcoming film Dobaaraa is just around the corner, Taapsee disclosed in a recent interview that Anurag Kashyap had advised her to go and work in Rohit Shetty’s film if she wishes to be a ‘star’.

During a conversation with The Indian Express, Taapsee who has previously worked with Anurag Kashyap on films like ‘Manmarziyaan’ and ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ revealed, “I have told him that I want to be a star, and he has also scolded me. When Anurag and I fought after Dobaaraa’s edit, he said, ‘Why do you work with me? If you want to be a star, go and work with Rohit Shetty!’ But not everyone has the same formula. I want to take a different route to stardom. If Rohit Shetty does not give me a chance, what do I do? As an actor, there is only so much that I can do. I am an actor who wants to become a star. I did whatever I could in my capacity, to do my job.”

The actress further elaborated on the incident and shared, “But I am not the director, not the producer of the film. It is eventually teamwork. Something definitely went wrong somewhere for it to not have worked. I am not a star yet because otherwise, I would have attracted footfalls, regardless of how the film was.”

Taapsee Pannu also shared that she wasn’t fond of Anurag Kashyap’s films considering how dark and gritty they were. She stated, “I was definitely not into Anurag’s films. I can’t watch that kind of dark… The only films I saw in theatres were DevD and Gangs of Wasseypur before I entered the Hindi film industry. The kind of films he used to make did not excite me to go and watch them. Because ‘Itna dil pe patthar rakh ke (with a heavy heart)… pata nahi (don’t know) what all will be shown on screen, what kind of language would be used’. I didn’t want to go and watch it! I found Wasseypur funny, which is why I liked it. Unlike all his gory stuff.”

Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming mystery drama Dobaaraa is an adaptation of the Spanish movie Mirage and it stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. The film revolves around Taapsee’s quest to save a young boy, who communicates with her through a television set. Dobaaraa has already received critical acclaim across multiple film festivals around the world including London Indian Film Festival 2022. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 19.

