Taapsee Pannu Replies To People Advising Her Against Doing Powerful Female Roles
The Saand Ki Aankh actress recently revealed that she has been advised to let men take the centre stage, since she has been only doing female-centric movies.
This comes as no surprise that most of the roles written in Bollywood for women portray them as a stereotype. However, there are a few actresses, who want to give beyond what is offered, and show a strong female protagonist on the silver screen.
One of those actresses is Saand Ki Aankh star Taapsee Pannu. In a recent interview to Zoom, the actress revealed that she was advised against taking up any more strong female roles in films. In fact, she was asked to 'let men take the centre stage'.
She said, "I have been advised by people in this industry that you should let men take the centre stage now. You are only doing women-centric films. When I tell them that I also did Mission Mangal, they say but that's again a strong female character. Toh kya karu? Kuch bhi flimsy sa role kar lun? (Then what should I do? Should I do flimsy roles?)"
Taapsee's last three outings - Badla, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh – have fared well at the box office. She has a number of movies in her kitty, including Thappad with Anubhav Sinha, a Mithali Raj biopic titled Shabaash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dillruba with Vikrant Massey.
