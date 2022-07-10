Taapsee Pannu Reveals Being Hit By a Girl In Goa: 'I Didn't Realise It First...'

In a recent interview, Taapsee Pannu revealed how she was hit by a girl during one of her Goa trips. The actress shared how she did not realise it at first. However, her friends told her about the same later. Taapsee also added that she felt nice about it.

“Not colleague or co-actor of the same gender, but (it happened) when I went out in Goa once with my friends and all. I didn’t realise it at first. Then my friends told me that she is hitting on you. I think I felt nice about the fact that because you always think a girl will find only faults in other girls. So it was like she finds me nice, oh nice. So I felt nice about it at that point,” Taapsee told Curly Tales as cited by Hindustan Times.

During the interview, Taapsee Pannu was also asked if ever felt jealous of other actors doing better than her. The actress explained that jealousy is not the right word and agreed to the fact that she has been envious of the opportunities that her fellow actors received. “Jealous is maybe the wrong word. Yes, maybe envious of the opportunities that they got and I didn’t,” she said.

Latest News, <a href="https://www.news18.com/">Breaking News</a>, watch <a href="https://www.news18.com/videos/">Top Videos</a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/livetv/">Live TV</a> here.<p></p>