Taapsee Pannu Reveals Budget of Shabaash-Mithu, Points Out Pay Disparity in Bollywood

Actress Taapsee Pannu’s latest project Shabaash Mithu, based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, has been making headlines recently. With the trailer of the movie recording an impressive 13 million views in just 2 days, the expectations from the movie are high. Taapsee recently opened up during an interview about the pay disparity in Bollywood while comparing the budget of her upcoming film with that of the A-list actors.

Taapsee has been seen at the forefront of speaking out about women’s rights through her characters and she has also earlier shared her concerns over the pay disparity for actresses in the film industry. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress said that actresses in the industry lack opportunities and Shabaash Mithu is her highest budget film yet. “The entire budget of the film is equal to the salary of an A-list actor in the industry,” she added.

She also said that as actresses they have raised the topic and moved in the right direction, as they are trying to reduce the differences. If it was 10-12 years ago, she wouldn’t have been sitting there promoting such a film. She agreed that things have changed for the better, but they are still nowhere equal.

The story of the much-anticipated film is based on the life of former India Women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj, who recently announced her retirement. Taapsee will play Mithali in the film Shabaash Mithu, which follows the cricketer’s journey. Mithali is the highest run-scorer in women’s cricket globally with 7805 runs in 232 matches in ODIs.

Mithali’s followers will find the film more momentous because the cricketer recently declared her retirement. Mithali announced her retirement from all kinds of cricket on social media a few days ago. Taapsee shared her reaction to Mithali’s retirement and said on Instagram, “Some personalities and their achievements are gender agnostic. You changed the game, now it’s our turn to change the perspective! Etched in history our captain forever Mithali on to the next innings of life.”

The Srijit Mukherji directorial which also features Vijay Raaz in a pivotal role, will be released in theatres on July 15.

