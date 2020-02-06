Taapsee Pannu Reveals Co-star Pavail Gulati Slapped Her 7 Times to Get Thappad Shot Right

In her upcoming movie, Taapsee Pannu plays an urban woman, Amrita, who decides to divorce her husband after he slaps her. The makers recently unveiled the film's first poster, wherein Taapsee's face appears to be distorted as if she's been hit with great force - presumably a thappad.

The actress revealed that her on-screen husband, played by actor Pavail Gulati, slapped her seven times to get the impact of that shot right. Taapsee said he was so anxious and terrified that it took him two days to bring himself to slap her.

"I was being smacked all over multiple times to get the right shot. In the motion picture it's just one, however, Pavail was apprehensive to the point that we finished the shot in 7 retakes," Taapsee said.

The actress, who is known for not giving more than three re-takes in her films, added, "I think in my entire film, I had not given such a significant number of retakes. It was distinctly for this shot I needed to give such huge numbers of retakes. We were specific to take care of business. Since it was a significant shot and we couldn't undermine it. Anubhav (chief) first just disclosed to me that the slapping shot must be exact. So that when the audience sees it on 60 mm, it should look impactful. However, Pavail was terrified to the point that it took him 2 days to set himself up intellectually to slap me."

"Truth be told, he was advising me to slap him so that he doesn't feel awful in doing the shot of thappad. Sometimes he would end up hitting me on my neck, sometimes ears. I had to tell him that don't think anything, simply give me a tight slap and finish it off."

Known to speak her mind, Taapsee said that playing Amrita in Thappad was a huge challenge for her as she couldn't relate to the character's personality at all.

"The character Amrita was suffocating for me in the end and I took it as a challenge. After 15 days of shooting, I started feeling claustrophobic. It was tough for me to get out of my firebrand image and mind-space and get into the skin of this character," she said.

"She took all the typical nonsense of 'girls should compromise,' 'little physical violence is part of love,' 'and girl should do everything to save the marriage.' As Taapsee, I cannot take such no-sense at all. So, emotionally I was feeling claustrophobic," she shared.

