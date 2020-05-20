MOVIES

Taapsee Pannu Reveals Her 'Annoying' Tattoo

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who played Naina in the multi-lingual thriller Game Over said that her tattoo was the most annoying take-away from the film as it was difficult to maintain.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 5:35 PM IST
Actress Taapsee Pannu loves tattoos, but the temporary tattoo she had to wear in the film Game Over annoyed her a lot.

"First day on the set of #GameOver and this tattoo became the annoying take away for me and for everyone who saw the film. I love tattoos personally so I get really excited about getting tattoos done for films but since they are the temporary ones maintaining them becomes a pain especially in the humid Chennai weather. "This tattoo actually became my accessory (Since Swapna didn't wear any accessory anyway) which was to be handled with a LOT OF care," Taapsee shared on social media.

Along with it, she posted a picture in which we can see a tattoo of a joystick on her wrist.

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film sees Taapsee as a wheelchair-bound gamer combating a mysterious identity.

Taapsee will next be seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.

