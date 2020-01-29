Taapsee Pannu Reveals She Once Twisted A Molester's Fingers

Actress Taapsee Pannu has recounted an incident when a man tried to touch her from behind.

"We used to go to the Gurudwara during Gurpurab and I remember there used to be stalls next to it that served food to people outside. The place used to be crowded in such a way that people would always end up bumping into each other. I had awkward experiences before this incident as well. But this time, I had an intuition that something like this would happen as I am going into that kind of crowd. I was mentally prepared for it until I felt a man trying to touch my backside. That's when I realised that this has happened again," Taapsee shared while having a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the latter's show "What Women Want 2".

Taapsee was brave enough to defend herself and she give that man a hard lesson. "This was followed by an instant reaction. I grabbed his finger twisted it and moved fast from that area." she added. The episode, featuring Taapsee, will air on on 104.8 Ishq FM.

The actress will next be seen in Shabaash Mithu. She shared a poster of her upcoming next, which is based on the life of Indian women’s national cricket team. The movie is backed by Viacom 18 and will release in February 5, 2021.

“I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it.@M_Raj03 you are a ‘Game Changer’ pic.twitter.com/2VlxYpXmSM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 29, 2020

