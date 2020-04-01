Taapsee Pannu Reveals The Meaning Behind Her Tattoo In Pink

Taapsee Pannu has been treating her online family with un-shared images from various important facets of her life.

Today, she took to her Instagram page to share a throwback image from the sets of her 2016 film, Pink. As the Thappad actress dropped a glimpse of an important moment from the character development process, she wrote, “The first tattoo trial of Pink. The idea was to find a design which resonates with the situation of Minal. A bird who wants to open her wings and fly. A bird who comes in her own elements by the end of it all. It was a pleasant surprise for me to know that post the film’s release there were many girls who reached out to tattoo artists to



get the similar tattoo done on them. I have 2 tattoos on me and had it not been this acting profession I would’ve probably gotten a third one on the nape of my neck by now (sic)”.

Pink revolved around the journey of three girls who fight back after getting trapped in a sexual abuse row. Taapsee, who is busy digging into the photo library to find her most special moments, shared another nostalgic image with her fans. In her upload, we saw Taapsee smiling for the camera with her Pink co-stars, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang.

Along with the snap, she wrote, "Should've started this few days back but better late than never... This one is from the workshop time of 'Pink' when we 3 were asked to spend time with each other and click some pictures from our own phones like we are flat mates for real and make sure the chemistry n bond reflects in each picture. Was my first time to do a workshop of this sort but it was truly a memorable experience with these 2. We were so familiar with each other by the time we went to shoot that we didn’t have to try too hard to show that we lived like 'one' (sic)”.

Follow @News18Movies for more