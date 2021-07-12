Taapsee Pannu Rings in Mathias Boe's Birthday with Sister Shagun, See Pics

Taapsee Pannu celebrated her boyfriend, Mathias Boe's birthday on Sunday, July 11. The former badminton player, who turned 41, gave a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram. He shared a photo from birthday lunch on his official handle on the photo-sharing platforms. Joining in were Taapsee’s siter Shagun and their friends. The group was seated in what seemed like a private dining space. The actress wore a striped outfit while Mathias, seated opposite to her, wore a light green shirt and a pair of trousers. Mathias captioned, "Birthday lunch in the best company," followed by a few emojis.

Taapsee did not shared a post on Instagram dedicated to Mathias’ birthday. She, however, shared some videos, originally posted by her fan pages on Instagram. Taapsee shared the posts on her Instagram stories and reacted with laughing emojis.

Taapsee and Mathias’ relationship gained immense popularity after pictures from their Maldives vacay surfaced online. Last year, in October, the duo went on a trip to the tropical destination together.

While Taapsee refrains from publicising her relationship on her personal social media page, Mathiasshowers affection on his ladylove once in a while with sweet posts. On Taapsee’s birthday last year, he shared an adorable picture of himself with the actress and wrote, “Can’t believe how lucky I’m that I found someone who don’t find me too annoying and (sometimes) laugh at my lame jokes.”

Taapsee, who recently starred in Haseen Dillruba, appeared in an interview with Curly Tales recently with her co-star Vikrant Massey. When asked if she would ever think of going against the will of her parents if it came to marrying someone she loves, Taapsee said she has been very honest about it since the beginning that she will not get married without the consent of her parents. She added that since college, she has only dated people with whom she can see a possibility of marriage in the future.

The actress quipped that, in return, her parents always tell her to just get married. She mentioned that they tell her to marry whoever she wants. They are concerned that she might just end up never getting married.

