Taapsee Pannu Says Actresses Backed Out from Two-Women Project and 'Left Her Fuming'

Tapsee Pannu, who will next be seen sharing screen-space with Bhumi Pednekar in Saand Ki Aankh, said women should have each other's back.

News18.com

Updated:October 7, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu Says Actresses Backed Out from Two-Women Project and 'Left Her Fuming'
After doing movies like Judwaa 2, Pink and Mission Mangal, Taapsee knows how its like to work with other actresses. However, she was also 'left fuming' as 'actresses backed out last minute' as they were not willing to share screen space with her, she revealed in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

"There have been times when actresses have backed out at the last minute because it was a two-woman project and left me fuming,” she said.

However, there have been others who were willing too. “Thankfully, there are others secure enough to share screen space. As women, we should be there for each other,” she added.

Taapsee has been gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh. The movie is a biographical movie based on Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar. The octogenarians are known to be world’s oldest sharpshooters from Johri village, in Uttar Pradesh.  Both of them have various national championships to their name. Taapsee will portray the role of Prakashi Tomar, whereas, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen as Chandro Tomar.

The movie attracted quite a buzz after veteran actors, Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan had expressed their disagreement on making two young actors play old characters.

Taapsee, who often draws controversies, either due to her tweets or her reactions said that she has become used to it. "Maybe the trailer was so good, they wanted to do the film themselves. But I know I can play a person of any age and gender, race or sexual orientation—that’s what ‘acting’ is about." She had also shared a long response to it on her social media:

The Naam Shabana actress was of the view that criticisms should come once the performance has been seen and judged. Otherwise, it is "a lame conversation.”

Film’s producer Nidhi Parmar too had reacted to the criticism and said that they had “approached actors in the age bracket of 55 to 60. However, most declined...as they didn't want to be seen in an unglamorous avatar.”

Apart from Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee also has Thappad and Rashmi Rocket in her kitty.

