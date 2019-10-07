Taapsee Pannu Says Actresses Backed Out from Two-Women Project and 'Left Her Fuming'

After doing movies like Judwaa 2, Pink and Mission Mangal, Taapsee knows how its like to work with other actresses. However, she was also 'left fuming' as 'actresses backed out last minute' as they were not willing to share screen space with her, she revealed in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

"There have been times when actresses have backed out at the last minute because it was a two-woman project and left me fuming,” she said.

However, there have been others who were willing too. “Thankfully, there are others secure enough to share screen space. As women, we should be there for each other,” she added.

Taapsee has been gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh. The movie is a biographical movie based on Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar. The octogenarians are known to be world’s oldest sharpshooters from Johri village, in Uttar Pradesh. Both of them have various national championships to their name. Taapsee will portray the role of Prakashi Tomar, whereas, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen as Chandro Tomar.

The movie attracted quite a buzz after veteran actors, Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan had expressed their disagreement on making two young actors play old characters.

Yes i was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai https://t.co/6Fmrxn0HbE — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) September 24, 2019

Taapsee, who often draws controversies, either due to her tweets or her reactions said that she has become used to it. "Maybe the trailer was so good, they wanted to do the film themselves. But I know I can play a person of any age and gender, race or sexual orientation—that’s what ‘acting’ is about." She had also shared a long response to it on her social media:

I hope and can only hope this will answer the question once n for all coz honestly now it’s getting boring for us to repeat ourselves. So all you lovely people here goes my RESPONSE -#SaandKiAankh pic.twitter.com/guldaTWaks — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 24, 2019

The Naam Shabana actress was of the view that criticisms should come once the performance has been seen and judged. Otherwise, it is "a lame conversation.”

Film’s producer Nidhi Parmar too had reacted to the criticism and said that they had “approached actors in the age bracket of 55 to 60. However, most declined...as they didn't want to be seen in an unglamorous avatar.”

Apart from Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee also has Thappad and Rashmi Rocket in her kitty.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.