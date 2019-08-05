Taapsee Pannu Says Don't Compare Me With Kangana Ranaut Else I’ll be Called a Copy Again

Taapsee Pannu is preparing for the big release of her upcoming film Mission Mangal, which hits theatres on August 15, alongside John Abraham's Batla House and Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie- starrer Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Only recently, the Game Over actress got embroiled in a spat with Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who had called her a "sasti copy" (cheap copy) of the Queen actress. Responding to Rangoli's remark, Taapsee had said she didn’t want to engage in a word battle with the sisters because "I would not be able to match their language."

However, in a recent tweet, Taapsee reacted to Rangoli's statements about her and took a jab at the two sisters. Taapsee celebrated her birthday on August 1 and a news portal published a story comparing Taapsee with Kangana. The story refereed to Taapsee as the real ‘Queen of Bollywood’.

In response to the story, Taapsee wrote on Twitter, “Arre arre! Aise mat boliye. Queen unhi ko rehne dijiye nahi toh phir copy kehlaugi, main ek actor his sahi hu bas aise hi mera sath dete rahiye. dhanyawad (Don’t say that. Let her be the queen or I’ll be called a copy again. I am satisfied being an actor just keep giving me your support. Thank you).”

See Taapsee's tweet here:

Taapsee's another release this year is Tushar Hiranandani's Saand Ki Aankh. The actress is also working on a Tamil action thriller.

