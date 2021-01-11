Taapsee Pannu Says 'Insecure People are Jealous' After Kangana Ranaut's Personal Attack

Taapsee Pannu has seemingly taken a jibe at Kangana Ranaut for repeatedly saying that she tries to copy the 'Queen' actress. Taapsee shared a cryptic tweet on 'jealousy' that read as "a competent and self-confident person is incapable of jealousy in anything. Jealousy is invariable a symptom of neurotic insecurity. - Robert A Heinlein". She further wrote: "#ThoughtOfTheDay actually almost every day now."

Earlier on Saturday, Kangana reacted to a fan's tweet which compared Taapsee's photoshoot with Elle magazine to one of Kangana's with Architectural Digest a few years ago. Kangana tweeted, "Ha ha ha I am flattered, she is a true fan, dedicated her whole existence to study and impersonate me to the point of dissolution it is rather impressive, also no other female superstar has taken over pop culture the way I have I am the most mimicked superstar after Mr Bachchan."

This isn’t the first time that the two actresses have been at loggerheads on social media. A few years back, Taapsee had praised Kangana’s Judgementall Hai Kya trailer but forgot to mention Kangana in the tweet. Kangana’s sister Rangoli had then called Taapsee a ‘sasti copy’ of the Tanu Weds Manu star.

Kangana had also accused Taapsee of derailing her efforts at a unified anti-nepotism movement. Kangana’s team had uncovered a few old interviews wherein the Manmarziyan actress had contradicted Kangana’s claim about how outsiders are treated in Bollywood.