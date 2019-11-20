Take the pledge to vote

Taapsee Pannu Says Kangana Ranaut and Her Sister Rangoli Chandel Really Love Her

In a recent interview with Neha Dhupia, Taapsee Pannu again took a jibe at Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel saying that they really love her because they give her so much time and attention.

News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu Says Kangana Ranaut and Her Sister Rangoli Chandel Really Love Her
Image of Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel, Taapsee Pannu, courtesy of Instagram

Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu and Rangoli Chandel made headlines when Rangoli called Taapsee a 'sasti copy of Kangana'. Since then, the three have engaged in constant war of words, hurling taunts and taking jibes on one another at multiple occasions.

Now, in a recent interview with Neha Dhupia for her radio show, No filter Neha, Taapsee again took a jibe at the two sisters saying that they really love her because they give her so much time and attention. She also mentioned that it is so futile because she cannot be instigated like that. “Both of them really love me and that’s because they give me so much time and attention from their lives," said the actress in her response when asked about the criticism she receives from Kangana and her sister.

"I, honestly and unfortunately, I don’t feel the same so I don’t give it back in terms of my time and attention to them. It doesn’t matter to me in my life and my scheme of things. I don’t want to waste my time on someone who doesn’t matter to me,” she added.

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh where she essayed the role of the shooter Prakashi Tomar alongside Bhumi Pednekar who played her sister-in-law Chandro Tomar.

Taapsee is, currently, shooting for Anubhav Sinha‘s Thappad where she will be sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Sharman Joshi, Nidhi Uttam.

