Taapsee Pannu Says Kangana Ranaut Did Not Want to Work With Her in Saand Ki Aankh, is Positive Things Will Improve

Taapsee Pannu recently addressed her ongoing feud with Kangana Ranaut. The actors engaged in a war-of-words on Twitter after Kangana called Taapsee and Swara Bhasker "B-grade" actresses in an interview.

Recently Taapsee was asked if she would work with Kangana Ranaut in the future. She said that they had the opportunity to collaborate on Saand Ki Aankh but Kangana turned it down.

Talking to India Today, Taapsee said, "Last time, when this was about to happen was for Saand Ki Aankh when Kangana was approached by the makers. I was told that it was turned down saying that why do you need another actress when I am doing it, you can make it about one person. My director wasn't okay with changing the script."

However, in a positive note, Taapsee added, “I would love to work with some brilliant co-stars, I have done so in Pink, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh. I am positive of things becoming better.”

Recently Saand Ki Aankh producer Anurag Kashyap had also said the same thing in an interview with NDTV that Kangana had asked Saand Ki Aankh to be a single lead film.

Kangana Ranaut's digital team, in a series of tweet had accused the filmmaker of "spreading lies" as he was not present in the meeting between her and director Tushar Hiranandani.

The tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has sparked off a debate about nepotism in Bollywood. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

