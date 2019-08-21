Everything said and done, Taapsee Pannu admitted that fellow actress Kangana Ranaut inspires her for the way she speaks her mind. Appearing on the cover of Elle magazine recently, Tappsee was asked a question related to feminism and how and which female icons inspire her in the Indian film industry. Responding to the question Taapsee recalled three names, one of them being Kangana.

Taapsee shared the video to her Instagram account in which she names Kangana as an inpiration in her life. Taapsee says, "Feminism for me means getting equal opportunities. So, if I have to be a good feminist, I would want to contribute to the society in such a way that we all get an equal opportunity to show our talent and get what we deserve."

Responding to a question about female icons in Bollywood who inspire her, Tappsee adds, "Priyanka Chopra. I think what she has done for herself is brilliant. Kangana, because she voices what she wants to without bothering and Anushka Sharma because she is someone who is very honest."

Watch video here:

Tappsee's statement comes at a time when there is an ongoing fued between Rangoli Chandel, Kangana's sister, and her. Rangoli, in a tweet, had termed Taapsee a 'sasti copy' of Kangana, which led to the Game Over actress calling the sisters out for their remarks. The bitter war of words continued for sometime, but everything seems calm for now.

The cover of Elle magazine was shot in Mauritius and Taapsee wore an elegant black dress for it. On the movies front, Taapsee's next, Saand ki Aankh releases on the occasion of Diwali this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.