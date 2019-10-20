Taapsee Pannu Says Releasing Saand Ki Aankh on Diwali Is a 'Bold and Progressive Move'

Taapsee Pannu is all set to appear in her next film Saand Ki Aankh, a biopic on octogenarian sharpshooters in India, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar from Uttar Pradesh. The film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, is scheduled to release on the Diwali weekend. Speaking about this to IANS at the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star, Taapsee said that choosing Diwali as the release date is a "bold and progressive" move by film-makers as the festive weekend is usually dominated by male-led films.

"Female-led films are doing great these days because the audience has responded positively to that kind of cinema. But this (Saand Ki Aankh) is the story of two elderly women. This has rarely happened on Diwali, which is mainly dominated by Bollywood's male stars. It is a strong move by the producers to release a film like Saand Ki Aankh on Diwali. This is a bold and progressive move," the actor said.

"The film is releasing on one of the biggest dates of the year, and a Diwali release has to cater to the audience. Although the lines are blurring and the audience is celebrating all kinds of cinema, Diwali is a festival and we have to give something to our audience that sets the mood of festivity. Our film has the potential to cater to the audience that way," added Taapsee.

The film will also be screened at the MAMI film festival on the closing date, i.e, October 24. On this, Pannu said, "As an actress, I am always excited to show my film to the critics and the audience. I am fortunate that most of the time critics have loved my work."

Saand Ki Aankh has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar. The film will release on October 25, 2019 and will clash with Rajkummar Rao's Made In China and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4.

