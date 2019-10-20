Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Taapsee Pannu Says Releasing Saand Ki Aankh on Diwali Is a 'Bold and Progressive Move'

Taapsee Pannu, one of the two heroines in the sports biopic Saand Ki Aankh, talks about how it is a bold and progressive move to release the film at a season dominated by male-led films.

News18.com

Updated:October 20, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Taapsee Pannu Says Releasing Saand Ki Aankh on Diwali Is a 'Bold and Progressive Move'
Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu on Saand Ki Aankh’s poster. (Image: Twitter)

Taapsee Pannu is all set to appear in her next film Saand Ki Aankh, a biopic on octogenarian sharpshooters in India, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar from Uttar Pradesh. The film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, is scheduled to release on the Diwali weekend. Speaking about this to IANS at the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star, Taapsee said that choosing Diwali as the release date is a "bold and progressive" move by film-makers as the festive weekend is usually dominated by male-led films.

"Female-led films are doing great these days because the audience has responded positively to that kind of cinema. But this (Saand Ki Aankh) is the story of two elderly women. This has rarely happened on Diwali, which is mainly dominated by Bollywood's male stars. It is a strong move by the producers to release a film like Saand Ki Aankh on Diwali. This is a bold and progressive move," the actor said.

"The film is releasing on one of the biggest dates of the year, and a Diwali release has to cater to the audience. Although the lines are blurring and the audience is celebrating all kinds of cinema, Diwali is a festival and we have to give something to our audience that sets the mood of festivity. Our film has the potential to cater to the audience that way," added Taapsee.

The film will also be screened at the MAMI film festival on the closing date, i.e, October 24. On this, Pannu said, "As an actress, I am always excited to show my film to the critics and the audience. I am fortunate that most of the time critics have loved my work."

Saand Ki Aankh has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar. The film will release on October 25, 2019 and will clash with Rajkummar Rao's Made In China and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram