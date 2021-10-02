Taapsee Pannu Says She 'Didn't Know About Gender Testing Issue That Rashmi Rocket Highlights, Had to Google It'

Taapsee Pannu starrer sports drama Rashmi Rocket, co-starring Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee and Supriya Pathak is all set to have its OTT release on Dussehra this year. The trailer of the film gives a glimpse of a thrilling plot that revolves around gender verification testing in Indian sports that only female athletes are subjected to. The trailer follows a young Gujarati woman Rashmi, who becomes a successful athlete, but things go south after her gender verification test.

As her body structure does not adhere to the conventional feminine body type she is accused of being a fraud and is shunned from the national team. She is declared not a woman and is harassed by the media and is even slapped by a policeman. Following which she files a human rights violation case against the sports authority with the help of her lawyer (played by Banerjee) and the support of her strong-headed mother (Supriya Pathak).

Talking about this issue, Taapsee revealed that she had no idea about gender testing and how it exploits so many athletes, and the actress had to google it after hearing the plot from Nanda Periyasamy. “I met Nanda, who had the story with him for this film. He had made a very beautiful AV of the story for my reference. When I saw it, I was honestly shocked because I like watching sports and follow it a lot too, but still, I had no idea about the gender testing issue that the film highlights. I had to Google it. I was completely shocked after I got to know the details about this particular issue," the actress said.

Priyanshu, too, got to know about this issue only through the film. “I got to know about the gender testing issue through Rashmi Rocket. While shooting I checked with our director Akarsh, that ‘are we taking creative liberty for the movie or is this truly happening’ and I was shocked to know that this is truly happening. We are hoping that through our movie, this issue is highlighted to a larger section of the society," he added.

