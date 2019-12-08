Taapsee Pannu Says She Had a Conversation with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Post Her Nepotism Jibe

Taapsee Pannu recently opened up about her comments she had in reference to Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and shared that the two had a chat post the incident.

A few days earlier, Taapsee had fired her shots left right and centre about nepotism in the film industry. She was asked which actor would not have got another chance if he/she was in her shoes at Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha. To this she had took Harsh Varrdhan's name.

Talking at an event, the Saand Ki Aankh actress was questioned about Harsh Varrdhan again and she clarified, "On a show, I was asked about the actor who wouldn't have been in the industry because of their parents. I said most of them. The host, however, wanted one name. I don't know Harshvarrdhan personally but after that comment we exchanged a few messages. In those messages I explained to him that I am not taking a personal dig at you. I am just saying that if I was in your position, I wouldn't have gotten the second chance. It's a regular fact."

Clearing her stance further at the event, she added, "I don't deny the fact that they have their fears too. They have a name to live up to. I take all my decisions fearlessly. They have to match up to their family. But we don't get equal footing in terms of opportunities. It takes many hits for us to prove ourselves."

Tapsee will next be seen in Prakash Raj’s Tadka starring Nana Patekar, Ali Fazal and Shriya Saran. The movie is a remake of the 2011 Malayalam film Salt N’ Pepper. She will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad that stars Arjun Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Sharman Joshi and Pavail Gulati. The movie is slated to release on March 6, 2020. She recently announced a biopic in which she will Indian cricketer Mithali Raj.

