Taapsee Pannu Says She will Never Do a Sex Comedy

Taapsee Pannu has, with her many power-packed performances, proved time and again that she is a very versatile actress. But more than that, the different kinds of roles that she has done, has also proved that she has a good script-sense.

From Saand Ki Aankh to Pink, the actor has played well developed characters. Proving that she is serious about the roles she does, the actress revealed that she will never do a sex comedy.

“Whatever sex comedies I’ve seen so far, I didn’t find them funny. I’ll never do one because it shows women in a particular light. Making woman the butt of all jokes, having sexual innuendos, double meanings just to titillate the audience is not entertaining,” she told Hindustan Times.

The actress also opened up on item numbers, revealing that she had once turned down a dance number offered to her. “I’m open to doing all these glamourous songs but only for my films where I’m the heroine. I will not do just a random so-called item song. There has to be a very strong reason for me to do that song, apart from that it’ll make me look glamourous.”

The actress added that her fans expect something different from each of her films. “So, if I do something conventional, they’ll not like it. To some extent, I’ll also not like it and get bored. I want my audience to believe in me blindly, that’s the niche I want to build for myself,” she said.

Taapsee will be next seen in her Mulk director, Abhinav's Sinha's Thappad. The film will also star Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Geetika Vidya, Pavail Gulati, among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.