Taapsee Pannu Says Social Distancing Should Be Maintained Regardless of Coronavirus

Actress Taapsee Pannu opened up about various ways one can maintain their immunity. She also said that maintaining social distance can help fight many other problems and not just Covid-19.

  Last Updated: July 1, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
Actress Taapsee Pannu opened up about the country gradually opening up amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The actress addressed the situation of various TV shows and films resuming their shoot.

Taapsee said that she believes that people should maintain distance even without the pandemic. “It should be there regardless of corona, something which people should bring into their lives. This is not just about the disease now, it prevents you from a lot of other problems,too. I think social distancing will take time, it’s better we start getting mindful,” she told Hindustan Times.

The actress, who is currently quaranting with her sister Shagun at her Mumbai residence, said that the only thing people in their individual lives can do is being healthy by staying home, exercising right and maintaining their immunity.

The actress also said that going back to shoot is necessary as it ensures employment. She also said that nobody wants to stop working now after sitting at home for three months.

Taapsee also said that even though it will take time for big films to start their schedules, it is a positive sign nonetheless. “I’m happy that at least we have a go-ahead. The producer will have to put the logistics together in the new rules, get permissions, that will be the first step. Then put things together with restrictions in public transport, locations. It will take some time for this prep work to happen and movies to actually begin,” she said.

Taapsee will be next seen in Haseen Dillruba, Loop Lapeta, Shabash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket.

