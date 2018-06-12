Taapsee Pannu Says 'Everything Not Yet Fair, Square for Outsiders in Bollywood'

With no godfather in the industry, she created her own mark in Bollywood with films like Pink and Naam Shabana. Actress Taapsee Pannu believes that though things are better for "outsiders" in the Hindi film industry, there is still a fair way to go before "everything is fair and square"."It's wonderful to see that the times have changed and being outsiders you are getting a decent amount of opportunities which are better than what it was before.""We're still not at the level where we can say everything is fair and square. We are at least working towards it and things have improved from what they were. So I have hope they're going to get better in the future as well," Taapsee told IANS in an e-mail interview.She wants to be remembered as someone who was a part of the change."Be it in terms of female characters, be it in terms of outsiders, just someone who was contributing to a significant change in the industry," said the actress.As much as she is cementing her space in films, Taapsee is also ensuring her fashion game is up to the mark. She took to the streets of Rome styled in the latest TAPSEE X KOOVS collection against the backdrop of the iconic Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain and Vatican City for the brand's summer 2018 line.On her journey in Bollywood, the actress says she has always ensured making the best use of the opportunities that came her way."I never planned my path in Bollywood, nor did anyone else plan anything out for me. But one thing has been constant -- whatever opportunity I got, I ensured that I made use of it one hundred per cent."Because I've realised one thing -- you never know what will work and what will not work or which moment will click and what will not. You will probably think that's the best thing and that will not do any good for you. So just make sure you do your best every moment," Taapsee said.Taapsee, who made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam, went on to appear in a number of critically acclaimed films.In the Hindi film industry, she was also appreciated for her different roles in films like Baby, The Ghazi Attack and the comedy Judwaa 2.Is doing films of different genres deliberate?"Yes, it was pretty much deliberate. It still is to an extent. In the beginning I tried to take all sorts of roles in different categories so I could see how my audience was enjoying watching me. But now I have realised that they do like to watch me in different genres, but in roles and characters which are very strong and in roles that represent a modern woman.""So now I'm experimenting with my genres based on that."Her kitty is currently full with films like Soorma, Mulk to Manmarziyaan."I judge my film choices based on the director and then I see how much the story has affected me when I read it or when I hear it in the narration. Then comes how important my role is in it, but primarily director, script and then role," said Taapsee when asked about what attracts her first while deciding a film.