Taapsee Pannu Says Varun Dhawan is the Biggest ‘Diva’ She has Worked With
Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan have worked together in Judwaa 2. Taapsee talked about Varun on Neha Dhupia's chat show.
Taapsee Pannu. (Image: Yogen Shah)
During a recent chat show with Neha Dhupia, actor Taapsee Pannu revealed how her Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan is the biggest 'diva' in town. The actor was accompanied by Vicky Kaushal on the show.
The Manmarziyaan, stars who reunited for the show almost after a year, exchanged notes on their friendship that developed during the shooting of the film. When asked to name the biggest diva she has worked with, Taapsee revealed it was her Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan "hands down."
The Badlaa actor revealed, "Varun will do push-ups just before a shot and makes sure everything is proper. If he doesn’t like a close-up shot, he’ll be like, ‘No! I think I can do it better.’ I’d have to tell him to calm down.”
The duo also spoke about the last time Taapsee got drunk and ended up making a fool of herself and the actor replied that the last time it happened was at Manmarziyaan wrap-up party. She said, “Both Vicky and I got drunk and we were lying in the garden. I was like, ‘this is where I will sleep tonight’.”
Vicky elaborated that the garden was in the hotel that the film’s team was staying for an outdoor schedule. He revealed that they would go there for walks after dinner every day, but that night Taapsee flat-out refused to leave, saying she wanted to crash there.
"I had to say ‘Main jaa raha hoon’ to convince her to leave," Vicky revealed.
Taapsee, who was last seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Badlaa, has Mission Mangal, Saandh Ki Aankh, Game Over and Tadka in her kitty.
Vicky, on the other hand, is busy with films like Udham Singh's biopic and Karan Johar’s period drama Takht.
