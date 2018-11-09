English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taapsee Pannu Schools Troll For Comparing Her with Rishi Kapoor
Much like her unapologetic character of Mammarziyaan, Taapsee Pannu minces no words while expressing her views and opinions on social media.
File photo of Taapsee Pannu. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Much like her unapologetic character of Mammarziyaan, Taapsee Pannu minces no words while expressing her views and opinions on social media.
Recently, a Twitter user tried to troll her and said, "you need a crash course on being a celeb.. every other day u act like Rishi Kapoor, picking twitter fights and flashing slangs at trolls."
While most of the actors would have chosen to ignore it, Taapsee went ahead and gave a savage reply. She wrote, "When are u starting the enrolments ??? Btw just to help your ignorance Rishi Kapoor is a bonafide star in every possible way! I will be happy if I can reach even half of what he is."
The Twitter user replied, "My reference is Rishi Kapoor after 8pm :( . See you should have Ignored my tweet here .. lesson 1."
Even Taapsee didn't stop there and came up with another quirky reply. "Ok ma’am, Do u also handle social media in your classes ? Should I email you my user id n passwords ? And btw you keep a time tab of Rishi sir’s tweets makes him quite an important celeb," wrote the Pink actress.
A few more tweets were exchanged between the two, before the woman apologised to her saying, "On second thoughts..my apology. It takes a min to troll someone but being the bachchan fan, i should apologise. Your work is flawless and I admire that.."
You can their entire conversation here:
On the work front, Taapsee was last seen with Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan in Manmarziyaan. She has Tadka with Ali Fazal and Badla with Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.
Recently, a Twitter user tried to troll her and said, "you need a crash course on being a celeb.. every other day u act like Rishi Kapoor, picking twitter fights and flashing slangs at trolls."
While most of the actors would have chosen to ignore it, Taapsee went ahead and gave a savage reply. She wrote, "When are u starting the enrolments ??? Btw just to help your ignorance Rishi Kapoor is a bonafide star in every possible way! I will be happy if I can reach even half of what he is."
The Twitter user replied, "My reference is Rishi Kapoor after 8pm :( . See you should have Ignored my tweet here .. lesson 1."
Even Taapsee didn't stop there and came up with another quirky reply. "Ok ma’am, Do u also handle social media in your classes ? Should I email you my user id n passwords ? And btw you keep a time tab of Rishi sir’s tweets makes him quite an important celeb," wrote the Pink actress.
A few more tweets were exchanged between the two, before the woman apologised to her saying, "On second thoughts..my apology. It takes a min to troll someone but being the bachchan fan, i should apologise. Your work is flawless and I admire that.."
You can their entire conversation here:
When are u starting the enrolments ???— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 9, 2018
Btw just to help your ignorance Rishi Kapoor is a bonafide star in every possible way! I will be happy if I can reach even half of what he is. https://t.co/zksgCLUKHF
Ok ma’am— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 9, 2018
Do u also handle social media in your classes ? Should I email you my user id n passwords ?
And btw you keep a time tab of Rishi sir’s tweets makes him quite an important celeb ♀️ https://t.co/BAw0rUki0G
Should I send u an invoice ??? To make u a celeb ???— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 9, 2018
Btw changing dp doesn’t qualify u to be a celeb https://t.co/BBAm7q5Njj
Arre arre..... u gave up too easily. Not fun anymore ♀️ https://t.co/SnIIU951z4— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 9, 2018
On the work front, Taapsee was last seen with Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan in Manmarziyaan. She has Tadka with Ali Fazal and Badla with Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.
