Taapsee Pannu Shames Abusive Social Media Troll

Taapsee Pannu is not new to social media trolls. The actress has been targeted often online for her strong and forthright opinions and this has attracted some haters. However, Taapsee isn't one to take insults lightly.

Recently, Taapsee shared some instances of online abuse that she faced from a troll on Instagram. Putting snaps of hateful, aggressive and abusive messages on her Instagram stories, Taapsee did not back down from shaming the one who trolled her by her calling her names and abused her.

Meanwhile, on the movies front, Taapsee has started work on her upcoming project, Looop Lapeta. She tags the film as crazy fun and, going by her latest post on social media, she looks forward to having a more relaxed schedule shooting for the film than the demanding regime of her other upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket.

Taapsee posted an image on Instagram of Rashmi Rocket, where she plays an athlete. She had to undergo a strict fitness regime for the film and in the image she is seen running on a racing track.

Rashmi Rocket casts Taapsee as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the Akarsh Khurana film.

On the other hand, Loop Lapeta is directed by Aakash Bhatia. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1998-released German film, Run Lola Run.