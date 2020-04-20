Taapsee Pannu Shares a Throwback Picture As a Bride from Manmarziyaan Sets

Actor Taapsee Pannu has been sharing a series of throwback pictures on her Instagram during the Coronavirus lockdown. Recently, Taapsee shared a picture where she was dressed as a bride and getting ready to do her scene in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan.
Looking regal in the pink salwaar-kameez, Taapsee wrote, “Just before the interval sequence of #Manmarziyaan. One of my favourite moments in the film. As an actor who has acted in quite a few films now I have probably dressed up as a bride many times but this was the first one in Gurudwara. Have only seen gurudwara weddings so closely in real life during the wedding functions of family members, friends n relatives. So here I’m sitting n thinking........end mein kadah prashaad real mein milega ki nahi #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”
Taapsee recently shared a picture of herself flaunting her red hair for Manmarziyaan in an appreciation post for Anurag Kashyap.
This is from the look trial of #Manmarziyaan which actually happened in Amritsar. Typical Anurag Kashyap prep..... last minute ! Got the idea of colouring the hair red after I landed in Amritsar. This is the first time I felt the skin of Rumi , that is, 2 days before we went for shoot. Anyone who works with Anurag will shatter the image he/she has built about him over years of watching his work. A penguin who gets happy with smallest of things and cracks the poorest of jokes , has the brightest of smiles (unlike the ‘dark’ films he is known for ) and goes with ZERO prep on set ♀️ n now I’m gonna get a stinking message from him as soon as he reads this but he knows I love him #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost
Taapsee received a lot of accolade for her role as the feisty Rumi in Manmarziyaan. The film also starred Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.
