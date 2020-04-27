MOVIES

Taapsee Pannu Shares Amusing Memory with Sujoy Ghosh, See Throwback Pic

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has been sharing unfamiliar aspects of her life that are of special value to her on social media

Of late, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has been sharing unfamiliar aspects of her life that are of special value to her on social media and is keeping her online family engaged with her unique quarantine posts.

In her latest social media post, Taapsee shared a behind-the-scene click featuring her film Badla’s director, Sujoy Ghosh. The candid captures a moment of discussion between the filmmaker and the actress.

The post was captioned as, “A day before we kick started the shoot of Badla in Glasgow. Just like this picture one can never guess who is directing who, who is the one talking n who is listening. But one thing is for sure the 2 ppl here love to have a conversation n that can range from the hair issues of this man to food issues of the woman. 5 years back when we met each other for the first time we never knew that THIS will be the film we will end up working on together but now that we have, we surely know there will be many more times we shall surprise each other not just with films together but with more useless topics of never ending conversations. Keeping the madness alive(heart emoji)#Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”

Badla was a mystery thriller film released in 2019. It had Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul in important characters.

On the work front, Taapsee garnered immense praise from audience and critics for her performance in Thappad, released earlier this year. The actress has announced her next project, Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey. The Vinil Mathew directorial will also star Harshvardhan Rane, Hansika Motwani and Taher Shabbir.

