Taapsee Pannu Shares Excitement as Saand Ki Aankh is Cleared by CBFC with U Certificate
Taapsee Pannu is happy that Saand Ki Aankh, based on the story of two octogenarian sharpshooters, will be watched by children as well, thanks to the U certificate.
Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu on Saand Ki Aankh’s poster. (Image: Twitter)
After starring in Bollywood films Mulk, Soorma and Manmarziyaan last year, Taapsee Pannu has already won hearts with her roles in films Badla, Game Over and Mission Mangal in 2019. The actress will now be seen in the much-awaited Saand Ki Aankh. Just like her fans, Taapsee is also looking forward to the release of the movie as she will be seen essaying a complete new and challenging role in it.
Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh that stars Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Prakash Jha among others is based on the inspiring and enthralling story of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, two sharpshooters in their 80s. A Diwali release, the film will hit the big screens on October 25, 2019 alongside Housefull 4 and Made In China.
What brought cheer for Taapsee Pannu is that Saand Ki Aankh has been cleared by the Censor Board with a U-certificate. Taking to Twitter, Taapsee posted the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) certificate with a U (Universal) rating for Saand Ki Aankh. She said, "How can a movie on grandmothers be released without children watching it."
This Diwali ONE film that assures you are going to have a good time at movies with your ENTIRE FAMILY #SaandKiAankh cleared with a clean U certificate 💪🏼 Ab daadiyo ki movie bachcho ke bina kaise release ho sakti hai ! pic.twitter.com/MkfTs1VAUp— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 18, 2019
In Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee will be essaying the role of Prakashi Tomar while Bhumi will be seen playing the role of Chandro Tomar. Both the actresses are busy promoting the film ahead of its Diwali release.
Notably, the sharpshooters took up the hobby at the age of 60 to encourage their daughters so that they can become self-sufficient and no go through a life of suppression.
