Taapsee Shares Her Embarrassing Moment, Says 'If Footage is Released, Don't Know Where I'll Hide'

Fresh from the success of her last release Saand Ki Aankh, actress Taapsee Pannu recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha. During the fun conversation, she revealed one of the most embarrassing moments of her life.

The actress recalled an incident when she was staying at a hotel in Hyderabad. Tapsee wanted to walk to the loo, which was behind a water fountain (not a running fountain). To reach the loo, one had either take a shortcut by jumping through the fountain or take the other way by walking around the whole of it.

In her own words, she narrated, "So I was like who will walk all the way around, I will take the shortcut. The shortcut required me to put one step on to the corner of that water body and jump on to the other side. I stepped on it thinking that ya I'm sporty enough to just quickly jump. And I slipped and I landed inside that water body! Facing the ceiling, I was lying down there in my pajamas in that water body drenched from head to toe, dripping!"

Adding further, she said, two guests who were sitting at a table near her, did not approach her for a hand but instead sat there staring at her. According to her, it was so embarrassing, that if the hotel releases the footage of the incident, she will have no where to hide.

Taapsee will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad and Akarsh Khurana's Rashmi Rocket.

