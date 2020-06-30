Taapsee Pannu Shares Her Sister And Mother’s Constant And Consistent Emotion in This Throwback

Taapsee Pannu shared a sweet memory she has since childhood. The actress posted a time-worn photograph featuring her sister, Shagun and their mother. The sister duo looks little and cute in the frame. Their mother is seen holding her two daughters as she poses for the picture. The Thappad actress also shared an interesting account with her family in caption.

In a nostalgic moment, she remembered the constant and consistent expression/emotion of all the ladies.

Taapsee wrote,“The constant and consistent expression/emotion. Shagun- why am I being clicked. Me- I am readyyyyy. Mom- can someone please give me a reward/award for being able to manage both of them in one life/frame”

During lockdown, Taapsee actively shared posts to update her fans and followers of her activities. She posted many images and memories special to her while in quarantine.

In a quarantine post she pulled from archives and shared in May, we saw Taapsee with her sister, Shagun as kids. The throwback had another image, where the girls are all grown up and are sharing a happy moment.

The Mulk actress captioned it as, “Coz she has grown up too much... n so has my urge to hold her. The awkward look on her face stays the same n the excitement in my eyes is intact ! Basically we r the only constant that change couldn’t affect P.S- My favourite pose to get a picture clicked with puchi stays the same !”

Taapsee has announced her next project, Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey. The Vinil Mathew directorial will also star Harshvardhan Rane, Hansika Motwani and Taher Shabbir.

