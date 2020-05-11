Taapsee Pannu Shares Her Trick to Skip School

Taapsee Pannu is busy flipping through old albums during quarantine and is sharing her favourite moments on social media.

The Thappad actress submitted a follow-up Mother’s day post on Instagram saying, “Picture u send to your mom to scare the s**t out of her! Lol (sic)."

Taapsee revealed the image that shows a wound on her face, was done with make-up for filming a fight sequence. She added that she can make a similar mark on her own after shooting many films with bruises.

“Wish I knew it decades back so won’t have to cook up random stories to skip waking up early morning for school (sic),” read the caption.

On Mother’s Day, the Pink actress shared a beautiful snap of her mother and wrote, “Hmmm..... so that’s where I get it from (sic).”

The Badla actress is treating her online family with unseen images from essential aspects of her life.

A few days back, she posted a throwback from the time she visited her school. Taapsee shared her experience of meeting the principal and the children and also expressed the importance of schooling.

She captioned the post, "I was visiting Jaipur for an event and I remembered that my school (ex)vice-principal is now Principal in a school of Jaipur. Couldn't miss this opportunity to meet her. What was unexpected was that her entire school came to meet and kids were really sweet and inquisitive about a lot of things(sic.)"

Taapsee has announced her next project, Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey. The Vinil Mathew directorial will also star Harshvardhan Rane, Hansika Motwani and Taher Shabbir.

