2-MIN READ

Taapsee Pannu Shares How Soorma Coach Sandeep Singh Punished Her During Movie Prep

Taapsee Pannu Shares How Soorma Coach Sandeep Singh Punished Her During Movie Prep

Taapsee has recalled of the time she was shooting for the 2018 sports biopic Soorma, which narrates the remarkable real-life story of Indian hockey star Sandeep Singh.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 9:46 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu has been regaling fans with interesting anecdotes from her shoots lately, to beat the lockdown blues. She has now recalled of the time she was shooting for the 2018 sports biopic Soorma, which narrates the remarkable real-life story of Indian hockey star Sandeep Singh.

While Diljit Dosanjh essayed Sandeep in the film, the hockey star himself used to be on the set too, to guide the actors of the finer aspects of the sport since both Taapsee and Diljit were cast as hockey players.

Taapsee took to Instagram, to share a behind-the-scenes video where she can be seen doing somersaults. Sharing an anecdote with the video, she revealed it was punishment meted out to her by 'coach' Sandeep Singh if she missed her preparatory classes!

"This one is from #Soorma. the hockey world they call it ‘baajiyaan' but when I was a kid we used to call this gulaatiyaan back home in Delhi. This is usually a punishment in the hockey world but back home it used to be a fun activity. N me being the hyperactive kid, had a lot of this ‘fun' while growing up," she wrote.

She shared that her childhood activity helped her on the film's set.

"It sure helped me to do this easily on set. Also, my coach @sandeep_rebirth was always ready with this punishment for me if I missed the class! Talk about method prep! #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

Directed by Shaad Ali, the film also stars Angad Bedi. Earlier, Taapsee shared some anecdotes from the sets of the film "Manmarziyaan".

Taapsee's latest role in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad has been widely acclaimed. The actress will be seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu in the coming months.

