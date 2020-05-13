MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Taapsee Pannu Shares Perks of Being 'Eldest' Sibling

credits - Taapsee Pannu instagram

credits - Taapsee Pannu instagram

Taapsee Pannu uploaded a cute picture with her sisters as she shared the perks of being the "eldest sibling" in her family.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 6:10 PM IST
Share this:

It seems actress Taapsee Pannu loves annoying her younger sisters.

On Wednesday, Taapsee took to Instagram and uploaded a cute picture with her sisters. She also shared the perks of being the "eldest sibling".

"The day I forced these to to tie rakhi to me because after all raksha toh main bhi kar rahi hu na."

"The perks of being the eldest sibling are, you have the minions to get you the remote, water and also to crush n cuddle," she wrote.

Reacting to the post, Taapsee's sister Shagun commented: "Please stop posting my ugly pictures."

Taapsee lives with her sister in Mumbai while her parents stay in Delhi.

Meanwhile, when Taapsee had confessed to seeing badminton player Mathias Boe. The actress' mother Nirmaljeet Pannu said that she is under no pressure to get married and while they do discuss it, the final decision is on Taapsee.

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading