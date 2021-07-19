Taapsee Pannu Shares Pic From 'Blurr' Set, Vikrant Massey Leaves a Cheeky Comment

Actress Taapsee Pannu has donned the producer’s hat with Blurr, the first film co-produced by her company Outsider’s Films. The film, which stars Taapsee and Gulshan Devaiah, went n floors on Sunday. The actors took to Instagram to post pictures from the first day on set, and Taapsee revealed that her character will be named Gayatri in the film.

On Monday, Taapsee shared another picture from the set, a wide shot which showed scenic beauty of their location. Taapsee could be seen donning curly hair in a lighter shade of brown, a green trench coat, grey pants and a leather sling bag. She captioned the picture, “There is a certain calm about this place."

While the picture in itself is breathtaking, it was Taapsee’s Haseen Dillruba co-star Vikrant Massey’s comment that piqued people’s interest. He commented, “WTF! I thought kisi Shinto Samurai ko photo hai (I thought it was a picture of a Shinto Samurai)."

Taapsee and Vikrant starred in the recent Netflix release Haseen Dillruba, along with Harshvardhan Rane. The thriller was directed by Vineel Matthew and written by Kanika Dhillon.

Meanwhile, Taapsee also shared more pictures from the first day of filming. She posted a picture of herself reading the Blurr script, and wrote, “Shubh Aarambh ! Let’s do this Gayatri !"

She also shared a picture of the Muhurat ceremony of the film, along with the clapboard which was decorated as a shrine. She wrote, “It’s surely a bright and new beginning. The first schedule of #Blurr starts and we are thrilled and delighted!"

Blurr will be directed by Ajay Bahl, known for films like BA Pass and Section 375. It will be co-produced by Taapsee and her business partner Pranjal Khandhdiya, as well as Param Gill and Kabir Lal under Zee Studios and Echelon Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has a string of films coming up, including Hindi titles Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, and a Telugu movie Mishan Impossible. She was most recently seen in Vinil Matthew’s Haseen Dillruba.

On the other hand, Vikrant will be next seen in Devanshu Kumar’s 14 Phere with Kriti Kharbanda. The film will release on July 23 2021 on ZEE5.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here