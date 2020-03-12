Taapsee Pannu Shares Saree-Clad Photo with a Brave Message, B-Town Lauds Her

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has shared a picture of herself with a powerful message. Clad in green-coloured saree and oxidised jewellery, Taapsee looked graceful as she posed for the lens. She captioned it, "I am Brave because I've faced darkness, Humble because I've felt despair, Strong because I've had to be, Grateful because I've known loss, and HAPPY because I've learned what matters."

Since posted, the snap has received more than 4 lakh likes and several comments. Director Anubhav Sinha took to the comments section and wrote, "You have become very smart." Another comment came from Taapsee's Saand Ki Aankh co-star Bhumi Pednekar, who wrote "Sundari" with heart emojis. Actor Vikrant Massey also commented on the image and called her "Meri Rani".

Taapsee was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha directed Thappad along with actor Pavail Gulati. The film revolves around domestic violence. The actress files for divorce after her husband (Pavail) slaps her at a party. It is second time when Taapsee collaborated with Anubhav Sinha. Earlier, the 32-year-old actress was seen in Anubhav Sinha directed Mulk, which featured Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor among others.

