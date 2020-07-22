Taapsee Pannu Shares Throwback Picture From School Days, Says 'She Had Only One Goal That She Ended Up Achieving'

Actress Taapsee Pannu has gone down memory lane on Instagram, reliving her school days. She has posted a picture where is seen posing in uniform with friends at school.
"School! This is my 12th standard. braces (for the second time), embarrassing hair (coz i was combing my curly hair) that fence (which could take those spare Extra kilos of mine for the entire years!), the batch on my coat (the only goal in my life that I set for myself n ended up achieving it) and the friends who made memories worth discussing for years after, #throwback #archive #quarantinepost," she wrote alongside the image.
View this post on Instagram
School !!!!!! This was my 12th standard. Braces( for the second time ), embarassing hair ( coz I was combing my curly hair ) that fence (which could take those spare EXTRA kilos Of mine for the entire year!) , the batch on my coat ( the only goal in my life that I set for myself n Ended up achieving it) and the friends who made memories worth discussing for years after. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost
Actress Tisca Chopra took to the comment section and wrote: "Cutie then and now".
Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap said: "Lovely picture".
Taapsee recently recalled a "scary" time when she "nearly" drowned in a pool as a kid. She added that it was only nine years ago that she got over the fear and learned how to swim.
View this post on Instagram
Those were the days.... This was while I was shooting for an ad for my brand @womens.horlicks Getting into a swimming pool is joy for me but it wasn’t always like that. Had a scary near drowning experience in a pool when I was a kid so got really scared of learning how to swim. It was only 9 years back that I finally got over that fear and learnt swimming. I Remember swimming laps in an indoor pool alongside many kids in the same class and it made me feel that how learning has no age n probably the child in me is still alive #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost
Taapsee has Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, and Shabaash Mithu coming up, and the Hindi remake of the German experimental thriller film Run Lola Run.