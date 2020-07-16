Taapsee Pannu Shares Throwback Picture Of Her Big Family Celebrating Raksha Bandhan

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has been sharing throwback snapshots on Instagram ever since the Coronavirus lockdown began, posted a picture of her big happy family celebrating Raksha Bandhan in 2019. She then talked about how many things will be different this year due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
She wrote, “My Tabbar! I just got rakhis that m gonna send to my cousin brothers so thought of putting out this picture we clicked in Delhi last year on the eve of Rakshabandhan. It was after quite a few years that I managed to tie most of the rakhis in person. Festivals have become a big occasion for me to look forward to these get togethers.”
Take a look below:
View this post on Instagram
My Tabbar! I just got rakhis that m gonna send to my cousin brothers so thought of putting out this picture we clicked in Delhi last year on the eve of Rakshabandhan. It was after quite a few years that I managed to tie most of the rakhis in person. Festivals have become a big occasion for me to look forward to these get togethers. This year things will be different unfortunately. There shall be virtual Rakhi celebrations but I’m making it clear to all the brothers that e-commerce is still running up n strong so I am still open to receiving gifts 🎁💁🏻♀️ 👫🏻 #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost
Taapsee also shared memories from her film Saand Ki Aankh. Sharing a picture with Bhumi Pednekar she talked about the look tests for the film. Take a look below:
View this post on Instagram
Another from the many trials we had to get the picture right. This was one picture we desperately wanted to recreate closest to real. Seeing us in this look for the first time together was such an overwhelming experience for everyone. All the HODs were present that day to see what exactly we r getting into from there on. While everyone had a similar amused expression it was our over emotional over enthu director @tusharhiranandani who started the trail of tears that lasted till the release of the film. It was sometimes difficult to guess are those tears of happiness or he was more like “kahan phasa liya maine apne aap ko 🙈” #Throwback #QuarantinePost #Archive A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on
On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Haseen Dillruba, Loop Lapeta, Shabash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket.