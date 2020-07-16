Taapsee Pannu Shares Throwback Picture Of Her Big Family Celebrating Raksha Bandhan

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has been sharing throwback snapshots on Instagram ever since the Coronavirus lockdown began, posted a picture of her big happy family celebrating Raksha Bandhan in 2019. She then talked about how many things will be different this year due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

She wrote, “My Tabbar! I just got rakhis that m gonna send to my cousin brothers so thought of putting out this picture we clicked in Delhi last year on the eve of Rakshabandhan. It was after quite a few years that I managed to tie most of the rakhis in person. Festivals have become a big occasion for me to look forward to these get togethers.”

Taapsee also shared memories from her film Saand Ki Aankh. Sharing a picture with Bhumi Pednekar she talked about the look tests for the film.

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Haseen Dillruba, Loop Lapeta, Shabash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket.