Taapsee Pannu, Sisters Had Fun Aplenty on Maldives Vacay and This Video is Proof

Taapsee Pannu jetted off to Maldives with her sisters Evania and Shagun and recently shared a funny video on social media from their time in the island nation.

In the hilarious clip, Taapsee and her sisters can be seen performing to Biggini Shoot mashup song by Yashraj Mukhate. Yashraj's Rasode Mein Kaun Tha mash up video had gone viral recently and now Taapsee covers his another mashup song for fun with her siblings.

Sharing her version of Biggini Shoot, Taapsee wrote on social media, "So what did Pannus do in Maldives ??? ....

#BigginiShoot (sic)."

Many Bollywood colleagues of Taapsee commented on the fun video of the Pannu sisters. Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Vikrant Massey, Bhumi Pednekar, Saqib Saleem and others posted emojis and commented on the video.

Meanwhile, Taapsee will be shooting for her sports drama film Rashmi Rocket soon. She has been training hard to keep herself in shape to play a track athlete in the upcoming film.

Meanwhile, she will also be seen in Shabaash Mithu, which is cricketer Mithali Raj biopic, Loop Lapeta, which is Hindi remake of Run Loa Run and Haseen Dillruba, which features Vikrant Massey opposite her.