Taapsee Pannu Speaks About Her Meeting with Hrithik Roshan
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu admitted that she is currently in a relationship with badminton player Mathias Boe.
A file photo of Taapsee Pannu.
Taapsee Pannu is enjoying a smooth ride. The Saand Ki Aankh actress has numerous films lined up and her love life seems to be going very good as well.
While talking about boyfriend Badminton player Mathias Boe on chatshow Pro Music Countdown, Taapsee pointed out why she would never be in a relationship with someone from the Bollywood industry.
"For me, ‘pack-up’ means ‘pack-up,’ you can talk to me about anything, from a kitchen conversation to what’s going on in life, it just doesn’t have to be related to work."
The Badla actress clarified that while there may be Bollywood couples who do not talk about work all the time, it is something that could happen subconsciously. This she claimed was something she did not want to get into.
Nevertheless, Pannu admitted that she always had a crush on Hrithik Roshan since her school days. She added that the two briefly met once but Pannu refrained from taking a picture. "I told him I hope to work with him someday and that’s when I’ll take a pic. I think I embarrassed him saying that."
Taapsee Pannu currently has a number of projects lined up. She will soon appear in Prakash Raj's directorial debut film Tadka. The romantic comedy film is a remake of the 2011 Malayalam film titled Salt N Pepper. She has also reunited with Anubhav Sinha for another social film Thappad. Sinha and Pannu had previously worked together for 2018's Mulk.
Taapsee Pannu will also be sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey in a murder mystery film titled Haseen Dillruba. She will also be starring in Ronnie Screwvala's production Rashmi Rocket. The actress has also been signed on to portray cricketer Mithali Raj in her biopic Shabaash Mithu.
