Taapsee Pannu Teases Possibility of Shah Rukh Khan's Special Appearance in 'Badla'
Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Badla is among the most anticipated films of 2019.
Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Badla is among the most anticipated films of 2019. The film, which is an official adaptation of Spanish movie Contratiempo (The Invisible Guest), is being bankrolled by actor Shah Rukh Khan under his production house Red Chillies Entertainment.
Few days back a report in Pinkvilla claimed that Shah Rukh might also do a cameo in the film. When film's director Sujoy Ghosh was asked about it recently, he chose to give an indirect answer. “Aapko 8 March ko picture dekhna padega (You will have to watch the film on March 8).”
Now, Taapsee has spilled the beans on Shah Rukh's special appearance. Talking to BollywoodLife, the actress said, "That is the thriller and that is the question. You have to buy the tickets, go to the theatre and watch the film to know if he has a cameo."
Further talking about her role, Taapsee said, "I read the role/character and I fell in love with it. I wanted to do this character only, I was pitched something else but I wanted to do this one. I was more than ready to do it, it was an instant yes from my side. Sujoy just had to give me the right lines, direction and I was ready to go."
