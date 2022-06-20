Taapsee Pannu Starrer Dobaaraa to Be Premiered at London Film Festival This Month; Read Details

Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s highly anticipated new-age thriller, Dobaaraa, is set to release on 19th August 2022. To add more excitement to this, Tapsee Pannu starrer will premiere at London Film Festival. The director-actor duo will present the film at the opening night Gala of #LIFF2022 on the 23rd of June at 6 PM.

Starring actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor (Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms) and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena). Taapsee shared the news on her Instagram handle, and the caption read, “The highly anticipated DOBAARAA, directed by @anuragkashyap10 and starring award winning actress @taapsee will premiere at the opening night! The film is a testament of its new-age, cutting edge narrative being wholly loved and applauded all over the world!”

An outline of the plotwas also shared which read, “This Hindi-language drama thriller follows a mother as she gets an opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm that took place 25 years ago. However, her actions cause a space-time continuum glitch, altering reality.”

Dobaaraa is a new age thriller that reunites Taapsee and Anurag for the third time. With Dobaaraa, the hit jodi of Taapsee & Pavail Gulati will be seen again after the stupendous success of Thappad. Dobaaraa is the first film under Balaji Motion Pictures new wing, Cult Movies, which tells compelling, edgy & genre-bending stories. It will release in theatres on 19th August, 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.