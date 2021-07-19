Taapsee Pannu-starrer Looop Lapeta Might Release on OTT, Says Producer Atul Kasbekar

Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film Looop Lapeta may be made available to the viewers through an OTT platform. According to a recent report, the upcoming comic thriller that was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on October 22 may be released on an online streaming platform. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Looop Lapeta’s producer Atul Kasbekar said that given the coronavirus pandemic and the circumstances that we are in, it is likely that the makers of the movie will look for an OTT premiere.

However, he did mention that nothing has been confirmed yet, but if there are huge films like Toofaan, Haseen Dillruba, and others releasing on OTT, then now it is “cool to be one or the other.”

Looop Lapeta is the Hindi remake of German 1999 movie Run Lola Run and also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin. Kasbekar further told Pinkvilla that technically the film will rewrite several parts for the Hindi adaptation which is something the makers are really proud of. Praising the director of photography (DOP), Kasbekar said that the camera work was done by an “absolute genius” Yash Khanna. Promising a refreshing cinematic experience to its viewers, Kasbekar saidthat just like the original Run Lola Run, which set a whole technical benchmark, he thinks the crew of Looop Lapeta are going to do the same. Kasbekar even went on to say that he has told the DOP that if he does not get nominated for award functions, “then there is a travesty of justice.”

Earlier in February, Taapsee had shared a sneak peek of the film from the sets on her Instagram handle. The actress who plays the character of a street smart feisty woman named Savieven shared the first look of her character on Instagram and described the movie as a “crazy ride.”

Looop Lapeta will mark the directorial debut of Aakash Bhatia. Tom Tykwer’s Run Lola Run starred Franka Potente, Moritz Bleibtreu and Herbert Knaup in lead roles.

