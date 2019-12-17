Take the pledge to vote

Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Thappad' to Release on February 28

'Thappad' reportedly chronicles the story of a woman who walks out of a marriage after her husband slaps her.

PTI

December 17, 2019
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's next, "Thappad", featuring Taapsee Pannu, will release on February 28 next year.

Taking to Twitter, the actor revealed the first look of her character in the film, which reportedly chronicles the story of a woman who walks out of a marriage after her husband slaps her.

"#Thappad. Reuniting with the man who has taken reinventing' to some other level. @anubhavsinha, looking forward to showing you all on 28 Feb 2020. Produced by @itsBhushanKumar & @anubhavsinha, Thappad will release on 28 Feb 2020 @tseries#BenarasMediaWorks."

The actor, known for films such as "Pink", "Mulk" and "Badla", had earlier called "Thappad" an ode to India women and described it as a film which explores gender dynamics in relationships.

"Thappad" reunites Taapsee and Sinha after their critically acclaimed hit, "Mulk".

